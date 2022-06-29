Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.