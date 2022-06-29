JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Neutral

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.