Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. Kaman has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 32.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kaman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.