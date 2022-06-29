Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.70.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.65 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

