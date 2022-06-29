Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

