Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
