Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

KMF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

