Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
KMF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
