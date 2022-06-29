Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

