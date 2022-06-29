Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 497 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 394,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

