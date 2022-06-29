Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $559,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

