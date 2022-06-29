Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

