Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

