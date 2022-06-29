Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,292.55

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,292.55 ($28.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,314 ($28.39). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($27.73), with a volume of 87,795 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KWS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,150 ($38.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.33) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,292.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,431.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6,108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.95), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,434.03). Also, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.78) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($122,045.53).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.