Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($106.38) to €86.00 ($91.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

