Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.72

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Get Klabin alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.