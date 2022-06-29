Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

