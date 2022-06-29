Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

