Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.20. Koss shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 18,961 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of -1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William Jesse Sweasy acquired 17,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

