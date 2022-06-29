Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KRKNF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.53.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
