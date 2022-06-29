Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €71.60 ($76.17) and last traded at €71.50 ($76.06). 18,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.15 ($74.63).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($97.87) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.70.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

