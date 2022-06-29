Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $540.00 at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $650.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $438.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.56. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

