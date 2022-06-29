Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.