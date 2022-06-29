LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 214 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

