Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($2.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.31. The firm has a market cap of £902.29 million and a PE ratio of 60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,298.86).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.