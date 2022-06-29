Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $5.05. Leonardo shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 2,715 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

