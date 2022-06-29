Lepricon (L3P) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,893.00

Lepricon (L3P) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Lepricon has a total market cap of $110,867.85 and $4,893.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lepricon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,030.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lepricon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.