Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

