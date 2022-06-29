Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.68).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.29 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($79,083.92). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,550.85).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.