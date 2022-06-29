Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.68).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.29 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($79,083.92). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,550.85).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

