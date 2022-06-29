Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Up 0.2%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 40,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.
About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (WEYL)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.