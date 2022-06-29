Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Up 0.2%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 40,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

