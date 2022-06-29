Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $118,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $278.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

