Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.14.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1476134 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders have bought 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

