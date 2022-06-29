Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

MAIN opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

