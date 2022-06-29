Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $42.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

