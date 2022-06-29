Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mana Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Get Mana Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.