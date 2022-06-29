Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 111,293 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
