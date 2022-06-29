Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 111,293 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

