Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 433,470 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,470 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Newmont worth $128,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

