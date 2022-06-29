Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 106,393 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,393 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $174,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.97 and a 200-day moving average of $531.69. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.40, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

