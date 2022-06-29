Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $88,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

NSC stock opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

