Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,550 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $137,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.