Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.32 and a 200 day moving average of $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.