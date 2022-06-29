Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $108,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $669.10 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $678.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.93.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

