Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $73,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

