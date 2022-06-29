Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

