Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $133.24 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $133,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

