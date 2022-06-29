Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $30.91 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

