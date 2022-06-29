Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $37.30 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.46% of Universal Display worth $37,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

