Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $46.56 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 84,063 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

