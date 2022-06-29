Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $49.48 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,955,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $245.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

