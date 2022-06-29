Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $63.80 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 42,570 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.15% of Barrick Gold worth $63,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.