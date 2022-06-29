Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $71.49 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

