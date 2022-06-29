Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $71.49 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.