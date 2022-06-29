Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,717 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Unilever worth $156,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

UL stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

